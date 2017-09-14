Antonelli 'loves' 3-5-2 Milan

By Football Italia staff

Luca Antonelli “absolutely loves” the 3-5-2 system Milan implemented in their 5-1 Europa League win at Austria Vienna.

Andre Silva bagged a hat-trick with Hakan Calhanoglu and Suso also on target.

“We analysed the heavy defeat to Lazio, but I think we gave the right response with the perfect approach,” the wing-back told Sky Sport Italia.

“I absolutely love the 3-5-2 system, but of course the Coach is the one who decides. We put in a great performance. We will keep practicing the wide moves in training and that will improve over time.

“The club bought the right players in the right roles, now it’s up to us to prove ourselves on the pitch.”