Gasperini: 'Petagna made difference'

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta Coach Gian Piero Gasperini felt Andrea Petagna “made the difference” in their 3-0 Europa League demolition of Everton.

It was a triumphant return to Europe after 26 years, crushing Everton 3-0 with Andrea Masiello, Papu Gomez and Bryan Cristante goals.

“This is a wonderful night, a fantastic evening, and the thing that makes us happiest is seeing the people of Bergamo happy with this victory,” Gasp told Sky Sport Italia.

“I have to compliment my lads for their attitude, because we played with quality and confidence. When Petagna plays like that, he makes the difference and represents an extra side to our game.

“Our fitness levels have always been good, as we focus on movement. I feared Everton’s physicality, but it went really well today.”

Considering the victory, and Lyon’s surprise 1-1 draw with Apollon Limassol in the other group game, will Atalanta focus more on Serie A or the Europa League?

“We felt the pressure and excitement of the build-up to this match, so obviously there is some fatigue when we’re playing again on Sunday, but it’s a big squad and I want to create a versatile outfit.”