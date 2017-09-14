Parolo: 'Lazio proved character'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Parolo believes Lazio proved their “character and quality” by coming back to win 3-2 away to Vitesse in the Europa League.

The Aquile were trailing twice in Arnhem, but emerged the victors thanks to Parolo’s volley, Ciro Immobile and Alessandro Murgia.

“We had a good game, allowed Vitesse a few too many chances, but we created opportunities too and scored some very good goals,” Parolo told Sky Sport Italia.

“We showed spirit, those who came off the bench contributed too, and we must continue with this attitude

“Going behind is never easy in Europe, but we got back into it with good football, determination and confidence. This shows we’ve got character and quality.

“Europe brings me luck! I’ve scored three goals in the last four Europa League games.”