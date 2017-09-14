Andre Silva relishing Milan hat-trick

By Football Italia staff

Andre Silva thanked his teammates after becoming the first Milan player to score a European hat-trick since Kaka in 2006.

The Portuguese striker got the treble in their 5-1 Europa League victory away to Austria Vienna.

“It was my first start in the Europa League, I got a hat-trick and am very grateful to my teammates. We put in a great performance,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

This was also the first start for Nikola Kalinic and a new 3-5-2 system with Hakan Calhanoglu given a free role.

“I felt good alongside Kalinic. I’m happy to be part of this squad and get along with all my teammates, as we give our best for each other.

“The Coach will decide if I am ready to start in Serie A. I work hard and we are all fighting for the same team objective.”