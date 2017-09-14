Inzaghi: 'Great Lazio reaction'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi was glad to see “how we handled” going behind in the Europa League, as Lazio fought back for a 3-2 victory over Vitesse.

The Biancocelesti, who were without Felipe Anderson, Luis Nani or Wallace, came back twice from a goal down to win 3-2 in Arnhem.

“I thought it was a decent performance and even the first half wasn’t bad, but we should’ve made more of our chances,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“Vitesse are a good side and I was not happy when we got them in the draw, as they have pace and quality in attack. We conceded an avoidable goal on the first distraction.”

Trailing 1-0 at the break, Inzaghi introduced Ciro Immobile and moved from 3-5-2 to four at the back.

“We made tactical adjustments at half-time and I am happy that we had the right reaction from the lads. It’s the first time this season we had gone behind, so I’m glad to see how we handled it.

“It’ll be much more difficult for us this season, because we’ll use up a lot of physical and mental energy in the Europa League, so squad rotation will be necessary.

“Luiz Felipe was unlucky, as he was booked and two minutes later he was afraid to make the challenge on Rashica for the cross that led to the goal.

“We moved to 4-3-1-2 in the second half and I told the strikers to spread out a bit, and Luis Alberto was the trequartista who would intervene.

“I got the responses I was looking for in the performance and also the result, so I am happy.”

Luis Alberto has been very impressive so far this season, whereas he struggled to settle last term.

“Tonight he had three different roles in one game, as he started out as a support striker, then trequartista and eventually in midfield. He struggled a little with the language and to understand Italian football, but he has been so precious this term and I’ve played him non-stop, because right now we can’t do without him.”