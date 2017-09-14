Petagna: 'Gasp a phenomenon'

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta striker Andrea Petagna called Coach Gian Piero Gasperini “a phenomenon” after their 3-0 dismantling of Everton.

It was the perfect welcome back to Europe after 26 years away, and they lead their group after Apollon Limassol drew 1-1 with Olympique Lyonnais.

“We prepared this game in the best way, following what the Coach asked of us. He is a phenomenon,” Petagna told TMW Radio.

“If we continue to follow him the way we did last season, then we can achieve more remarkable targets. We are a young group, eager to prove ourselves and have to continue with this humility and determination.

“We don’t feel tired because we prepared so well over the summer and playing games is the most enjoyable training session there is.”

As the Stadio Azzurri d’Italia does not meet UEFA requirements, Atalanta played their home fixture at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio-Emilia, but thousands made the trip from Bergamo.

“It felt like playing at home. We must compliment our fans who made sacrifices to be here tonight.”

Atalanta made England international Wayne Rooney disappear on the night.

“He made history in English football and I was disappointed not to exchange shirts with him. Maybe I’ll manage it in the return match.”