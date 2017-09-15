Buffon ‘frustrated’ by Spanish defeats

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon explains why he is frustrated by his Spanish defeats. “I’ve always had to greet the same faces and congratulate them…”

Buffon kept goal during Italy’s 3-0 defeat to Spain a fortnight ago and Juventus’ loss to Barcelona by the same scoreline, as well as the Euro 2012 Final and the Bianconeri’s Champions League failures back in May against Real Madrid and two years ago.

“Messi scoring against me? I won’t say it was inevitable, but seeing how often he scores, I think having gone four games without conceding against him is a small record,” the veteran told Premium Sport.

“When you play against him and see the anger and wickedness with which he makes certain moves or how he shoots at goal, you realise there are categories of players.

“Sometimes we forget about this and then we make the wrong evaluations of other players, thinking they’re a big deal, yet when you face the top ones, you really discover that there’s still a lot of work for them to reach those high levels.

“We lost badly against a great team and there’s not much time to dwell on the result, but

if we analyse the game with clear heads, we can say that we were very passive for at least an hour of play.

“If we had the mental strength to stay in the game, we certainly wouldn’t have conceded three goals and would’ve scored more.

“We must also play with the same confidence and serenity, which we lost after they took the lead.

“We must improve because we’re able to match even those few teams that are superior, but only if we don’t lose a certain degree of compactness.

“Losing to Barcelona after Spain? I’m frustrated because it’s meant that I’ve always had to greet the same faces and congraulate them for winning.

“Therefore, whether it’s Spain, Barcelona or Real Madrid, you’re always going to greet Pique, Sergio Ramos or Isco, and it gets frustrating after a while.”