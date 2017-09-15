Simeone: Europa my dream, Chiesa…

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina striker Giovanni Simeone says qualifying for the Europa League is “my dream” and that Federico Chiesa “is like a mouse with cheese.”

Simeone scored his first Serie A goal in a Fiorentina shirt last week, helping his new side demolish newly-promoted Verona 5-0, and the Argentine is enjoying life at the Artemio Franchi.

“Why I chose Fiorentina? I was convinced by the thought of Batistuta, but I also knew that several Argentines did very well here.

“Florence? I’ve visited Florence Cathedral, but I’ve only just started here. I’m enchanted by works of art.

“Do I love art history? Yes. Dybala one of my next opponents? I’ll think about it in due course. Now we’re only thinking about Bologna to move up the table. We must pick up points as only one [win] isn’t enough.

“Pioli? He’s a Coach that, if you go wrong, explains things to you. He’s a real point of reference for the team.

“Is he like my father? No, my father is more hammer-and-tong and tougher!

“Chiesa? Between us, I’m more ruthless, but when he sees the ball, it’s only [the ball] that he sees. He’s like a mouse with cheese.

“My dream? Qualifying for the Europa League next season or better than that and beating my Serie A record, scoring at least 13 goals.

“Who will win the Champions League? The team coached by my father, Atletico Madrid.”