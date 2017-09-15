Inter target Rabiot deal?

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly targeting a future deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

According to Calciomercato.com, it comes after Inter director Walter Sabatini tried to sign Rabiot for Roma three years ago.

However, on that occasion, Sabatini would have failed to convince then-Coach Rudi Garcia into building his Giallorossi side around the 22-year-old.

Rabiot consequently extended his contract with PSG until 2019, but the website claims the Italian has reignited his interest in the player.

Furthermore, he is also “one of the favourite names” for Inter’s board and sporting director Piero Ausilio, although a deal can only be struck if the starlet does not renew at Parc des Princes.

For that to happen, L’Equipe explains Rabiot must be playing in his correct position, on the left of central midfield, and that PSG need to sign a new defensive midfielder.