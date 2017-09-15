Nainggolan: Roma with Di Francesco

By Football Italia staff

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan insists “whoever says we don’t believe in Eusebio Di Francesco is talking rubbish.”

Di Francesco is already feeling the heat after leading Roma to just one win in his first three games, but Nainggolan made it clear the Coach retained the entire support of the Giallorossi’s dressing room.

“Di Francesco? There’s been too much talk about him…” he told Il Romanista.

“[The media] have also dragged Pallotta into it, but he didn’t say anything bad about the Coach. Whoever says we don’t believe in him is talking rubbish.

“I’ve always played as a ‘mezz’ala’ [an outside midfielder]. Now I just have to redeem myself in the position. I’m not a No 10. Usually, those who play there are players like Ronaldinho.

“My role last season was Spalletti’s invention and it turned out to be perfect for me, but now I'm back to my old role and that’s also perfect for me.

“We’re talking about nothing. Do you want to know what I like best about this Coach? His great personality.

“He knew it’d be difficult to replace Spalletti, but he’s had no problems. He’s explained his ideas to us and he’s carrying them out with great determination.

“There aren’t so many fans at the stadium, with it being half empty against Atletico. When the Olimpico roars, it’s more beautiful, it scares our opponents and fires us up.

“Still, it’s up to us to regain their presence. In the meantime, the Curva is back and the difference can already be felt.”