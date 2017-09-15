NEWS
Friday September 15 2017
Cancelo back ‘by end of October’
By Football Italia staff

Inter right-back Joao Cancelo will reportedly resume training by the end of October.

Cancelo has yet to debut for Inter since arriving on loan from Valencia, but Goal.com claims he has another month of recovery left.

However, the website adds the Portuguese could return sooner, depending on how his injury heals.

The former Valencia defender pulled up with a knee problem during training while on international duty.

Despite the Nerazzurri’s positive start to the season without Cancelo, Goal.com assures Luciano Spalletti is “looking forward” to the 23-year-old’s return and “experimenting” with him.

His inclusion could see Danilo D’Ambrosio move to the right of Inter’s central defence.

