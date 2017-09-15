Italy fourth in UEFA rankings

By Football Italia staff

Italy remain fourth in UEFA’s association rankings thanks to their victories on the Europa League’s first matchday.

Despite Juventus’ 3-0 defeat to Barcelona and Roma’s goalless draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, wins for Atalanta, Lazio and Milan on Thursday ensure Italy remain among Europe’s top four.

Regarding the club rankings, Juventus, Napoli, Fiorentina and Roma stay in fifth, 12th, 20th and 28th respectively.

However, Lazio have moved up to 42nd, Milan 57th, Inter 62nd and Atalanta 113th, although Torino drop to 67th.