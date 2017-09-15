Ancelotti to leave Bayern?

By Football Italia staff

There are growing reports that Carlo Ancelotti will leave Bayern Munich next summer.

Ancelotti’s contract expires in 2019, but ESPN reports it could be cut short a year early if Bayern fail to challenge for the Champions League this season.

Consequently, the Italian would be eyeing a return the Premier League, where he managed Chelsea between 2009 and 2011.

The broadcaster adds Arsenal could be his destination, amidst the uncertainty surrounding Arsene Wenger’s position, while Liverpool may be looking to replace Jurgen Klopp, but CalcioNews24 believes Italy may come calling.

Julian Nagelsmann, Hoffenheim’s 30-year-old Coach, has also increased the pressure on Ancelotti by admitting he “dreamt” of succeeding the former Milan boss.

Bayern returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Anderlecht in the Champions League midweek, but Neuer Zurcher Zeitung feels the result did not give the Germans “serenity”.

The newspaper cites Franck Ribery reacting angrily to being replaced by Thomas Muller as a sign that all is not well in the club’s dressing room.