Everton slaughtered in Gazzetta ratings

By Football Italia staff

Everton’s players come in for sharp criticism in this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport, but Atalanta are praised.

The Orobici thrashed the English side 3-0 last night in Reggio Emilia, with all three of the goals coming in the first half.

Andrea Masiello tapped the ball home at the back post, Papu Gomez curled a stunner into the top corner and Bryan Cristante put the icing on the cake just before half-time.

This morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport awards Atalanta an eight out of 10 for their performance, with Andrea Petagna winning the highest rating.

In awarding the striker 8/10, the newspaper notes that he gave “everything for everyone”, calling him “indispensable”.

Gomez’s goal was described as “worthy of the world-class [Wayne] Rooney”, but his 7.5 rating indicates he was “at a very high level, but not the best.

The visitors, meanwhile, were sharply criticised by Gazzetta, with the team getting a 4.5 and Rooney getting the best individual rating - a 6/10.

It’s noted that the former England striker “is not the superstar he once was” but that he “started things his teammates didn’t understand”.

Michael Keane is derided as “wooden” in his 4.5 rating, with the newspaper describing “a deluge of errors”.

Morgan Schneiderlin gets the same rating for giving the ball away 21 times “almost all of which set Cristante free”.

Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson’s 5/10 rating makes mention of his €50m price tag, with the accusation that “he tried at the start then disappeared”.

The worst rating, however, is saved for manager Ronald Koeman. The Dutchman gets a 4/10 rating, noting the lack of intensity in his midfield.