Caicedo retires from Ecuador duty

By Football Italia staff

Lazio forward Felipe Caicedo has announced his retirement from international football with Ecuador.

Ecuador sacked Coach Gustavo Quinteros after he left the country on the verge of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but the decision has prompted Caicedo to call time on his Tricolor career.

“I strongly disagree with the decision to sack Coach Quinteros,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Although it’s true that the results haven’t been good, it’s not entirely his fault. We’re a team and that refers to the players and everything that surrounds us.

“The minimum is to allow this process to complete itself… I’d like to announce that I’ve ended my career with the national team. I want to thank the people that were always there for me.”

The 29-year-old ends his time with Ecuador having scored 22 goals in 68 caps and represented the nation at two Copa Americas and the 2014 World Cup.