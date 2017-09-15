Ansaldi ready for Toro ‘competition’

By Football Italia staff

Cristian Ansaldi assures he is ready to beat off the “competition” and play a starring role for Torino.

Ansaldi is set to make his debut for Torino on Sunday against Sampdoria after arriving from Inter as a late replacement for right-back Davide Zappacosta, who joined Chelsea.

“Torino are a team where there’s always competition and hard work,” the Argentine told the Granata’s official website.

“I hope to keep going like I always have and help the team. I’ve always played as a left-back, but I can also play in other defensive positions.

“Mihajlovic? I think we’re lucky to have a good Coach, with the ability to take us into the top 6-7.

“Our objective is to play in the Europa League next season. I’m finding things very well and I had my third training session today.

“There seems to be a family here and this is the main thing.”