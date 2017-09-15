‘Hamsik will raise his mohawk’

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik’s agent insists the Napoli midfielder will “raise his mohawk” after an indifferent start to the season.

Hamsik has been substituted in every one of Napoli’s six games this season, failing to score in any of them, but Yuri Venglos remains adamant Maurizio Sarri is still the best Coach for the Slovak.

“Of course, it’s not a simple situation for him, but his quality isn’t up for debate because he’s always shown great talent for 90 minutes throughout his career,” the representative told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“It’s a time when he's leaving games early, but Sarri can find a solution to keep him busy.

“On the other hand, during the international break, Marek played for the national team and did great. Marek’s ready to raise his mohawk. Sarri? He knows how to manage [Hamsik] in the best way.

“Breaking Maradona’s goal record? It’ll happen, but unfortunately, it’s not been easy for him to do it at this stage of the season because Napoli have been scoring without Marek on the pitch and he hasn’t had the opportunity to finish off the chances that they’ve created without him.

“The most important thing, however, is the good of the team, and with Insigne and Mertens, Napoli are finding a way to goal.”