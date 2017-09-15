Juve ticket trial begins

By Football Italia staff

President Andrea Agnelli has arrived at the FIGC’s court to begin proceedings relating to Juventus’ alleged ticket sales to ultras.

According to Premium Sport, the trial at the National Federal Tribunal started at 13:30 BST (14:30 local time), with Agnelli spotted alongside his lawyers and other executives.

Furthermore, the prosecutor’s demands would be “fairly high”, given the case is being heard at first instance.

Agnelli is accused of helping sell tickets to Juve ultras, several of whom have links with organised crime and do not possess clean criminal records.

However, the Bianconeri have made it clear that they will not deem it necessary for the patron to step down if he is found guilty.