EDF: Air cleared with Dzeko

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco admits “there’s not a lot of time” for Roma to improve but insists he has “cleared the air” with Edin Dzeko.

Roma have won just one out of their three competitive games under Di Francesco this season, while Dzeko appeared to criticise the Coach’s tactics after the Giallorossi’s goalless draw with Atletico Madrid midweek, before backtracking on his remarks.

“Verona are a wounded team. We must pay close attention to their desire for revenge, but we also want to win after losing to Inter,” he said at a Press conference for Saturday’s visit of Verona in Serie A.

“We must be very careful, but we’re potentially better than Verona and we must apply our characteristics on the pitch: showing aggression, determination and depth, while looking for our opponents’ goal at all costs. The last thing on our mind is taking them lightly.

“What must be improved on the field? Our mental and physical fitness, our ability to play forwards.

“We need time, but there’s not a lot of it, so I ask my players to give a little more and look for what I’ve asked for.

“We had a good percentage of ball possession in the Champions League but little play going forward. We need to be more incisive and better when attacking our opponents’ box.

“Dzeko’s words? You say things that you shouldn’t in the heat of the moment. I didn’t like them, but we’ve cleared the air.

“Edin must make himself more available to the group, but he’ll find the goal. His outburst was wrong but he’s an intelligent lad.”

“He realised he was wrong. Helping him more? The Coach also has the ability to change.”