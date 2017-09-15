EDF: Florenzi ready to start

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco has confirmed that Alessandro Florenzi will start against Verona in Serie A on Saturday.

Florenzi has not played an official game for almost a year, suffering two ACL injuries in that time, but Di Francesco will count on the right-sider this weekend.

“Florenzi? He’ll play from the outset,” continued the Coach at a Press conference.

“He’s embarked on an important journey and he’ll have a great game. He’s motivated.

“Schick? He had a little knock, which didn’t allow him to train. He’s had no minutes in his legs, but some players can be decisive in their first game back.

“Karsdorp and El Shaarawy? El Shaarawy is ready to play from the first minute. Karsdorp had a muscle strain, which we are assessing and which stopped his path back into the first team. It’s a shame. He’ll be out for a few days.

“Nainggolan’s defence? We’ve played 270 minutes of football and we’re making a fuss about nothing.

“Everyone’s free to think and write whatever they want, but I’m used to all this. His words are pleasing and they give me strength, but I have no doubts.

“I saw us play well against Inter for 70 minutes, but we lacked the continuity to do so [for 90 minutes].

“We did well against Atletico until the final third. The difference between us and them is that their moves were very dangerous, while ours weren’t.

“I know my team are still growing. Our fittest player is Perotti, who’s been with me since Pinzolo.

“However, I’m confident that all the others will gradually find their peak physical condition.

“If you think you can dominate for 90 minutes, it’s something that doesn’t exist.

“Suffering will always be there. Maybe we won’t concede three goals like we did against Inter: that’s where the team will grow.”