Official: Conti out for six months

By Football Italia staff

Milan have confirmed that Andrea Conti faces six months out after damaging knee ligaments.

Conti had been closing in on a return from an ankle problem, but the right-back promptly injured his ACL in training on Friday to rule him out for most of the season.

A statement on Milan’s official website reads: “Andrea Conti underwent clinical and instrumental tests today, which highlighted a year in the left, anterior cruciate ligament the of his left knee.

“The Rossoneri full-back will undergo reconstructive surgery on the ligament tomorrow, which will be carried out by Prof. Schonhuber’s team.

“His recovery time is estimated to be six months.”

Conti was one of 11 signings made by Milan over the summer and had made five appearances, but his place will now be taken by Ignazio Abate.