Manolas set for Roma renewal?

By Football Italia staff

Kostas Manolas is believed to be very close to renewing his Roma contract, with a €35m release clause.

The centre-back was on the verge of joining Zenit St Petersburg this summer, with a medical scheduled, but the deal collapsed at the last minute due to a wage dispute.

Following the sale of Antonio Rudiger to Chelsea, the Giallorossi declared that Manolas would be staying, but his current contract expires in 2019.

Now Tuttmercatoweb is reporting that an agreement is very close on a new deal which would see him extend until 2021, with an option for a further year.

The website also believes there will be a €35m release clause in the contract, though it’s likely this would only be valid outside of Italy.

The Lupi don’t want to repeat the Miralem Pjanic saga of 2016, in which Juventus activated the Bosnian’s €32m release clause.