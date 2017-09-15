NEWS
Friday September 15 2017
Savicevic: ‘Suso like me’
By Football Italia staff

Dejan Savicevic sees Suso as his Milan heir, and reveals he urged Adriano Galliani to sign Stevan Jovetic.

The former Rossoneri attacking midfielder turns 51 today, and he spoke to the club’s official television channel about the current side.

“I haven’t seen the league as much as in recent years,” Savicevic admitted to Milan TV.

“I see the results and the goals, but I haven’t been able to see a Milan match to judge them yet. Milan need to give [Coach Vincenzo] Montella time to build something new.

“I have confidence that he’ll do better than last year.

“Suso scored a great goal last night [against Austria Vienna]. He’s like me, he’s also got a great shot. He’s a player who can invent an assist, invent a shot.

“He can invent from one moment to the next, he’s the one who most possesses that quality.

“There’s also Jovetic, I’d have liked to see him at Milan and I talked about him with Galliani in January.

“He’s a great player and he’d have cost in the region of €10m. With the prices flying around now he’s a player who could have made the difference.”

