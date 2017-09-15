Cuadrado: ‘Juventus are improving’

By Football Italia staff

Juan Cuadrado assures Juventus “are achieving very good levels” and “always dreaming big”.

The Bianconeri have won their first three Serie A games of the season, but lost to Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana, while Tuesday saw them thrashed 3-0 by Barcelona at Camp Nou.

“I’ve worked very well in the past two weeks,” Cuadrado told Sky.

“Cleary when you start you won’t find your best condition immediately, but now all of us are achieving very good levels, working at the maximum and with determination.

“We certainly know that there are things to improve, and we’re committed to doing that, both in the defensive phase and on the ball.

“[Coach Massimiliano] Allegri’s advice is useful for achieving our goal, which is to be the team we’ve always been.

“We must always strive for the maximum, give everything, take advantage of opportunities when they’re presented and always stay on it.

“The formation counts up to a certain point, but what makes the difference is the desire to sacrifice, that’s our strength.

“We don’t put a ceiling on our best, we always dream big.

“Dybala? Paulo has everything to become even stronger. Among other things we’re thinking of a new celebration we can do together.

“Maybe a ballet, even though he’s shy when dancing…”