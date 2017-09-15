Argentina snub Higuain again

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain is once again left out of the Argentina squad, but Papu Gomez is included.

The Albiceleste face Peru and Ecuador next month in the final two games of CONMEBOL World Cup qualification.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side currently sit fifth, which would see them enter a play-off with New Zealand in November, but Chile lie just a point behind, and if Argentina slip to sixth they’d miss out on the tournament altogether.

Sampaoli has today named his squad for the two crunch matches, with Higuain again left out.

There’s plenty of Serie A representation though, with Roma’s Federico Fazio, Inter’s Mauro Icardi, Paulo Dybala of Juventus and Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia joining Gomez in the squad.

Argentina squad to face Peru and Ecuador:

Goalkeepers: Romero, Guzmàn, Marchesin

Defenders: Fazio, Mammana, Pezzella, Mascherano, Otamendi, Mercado

Midfielders: Acuna, Di Maria, Biglia, Paredes, Banega, A. Gomez, Salvio, Rigoni

Forwards: Messi, Aguero, Icardi, Dybala