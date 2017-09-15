Spalletti: ‘Give Icardi big clause!’

By Football Italia staff

Inter Coach Luciano Spalletti says Mauro Icardi should be given “the highest clause possible” in any new contract.

It was reported this week that the Nerazzurri are planning to offer their client a renewal, as his existing €110m release clause is no longer seen as the deterrent it was when he signed.

“Icardi should be given the highest clause possible,” Spalletti declared in an interview with Premium Sport.

“He’s at the level of Isco [whose new Real Madrid contract has a €700m release clause] and all the top players.”

Icardi is now sporting a rather striking blonde hairdo, but Spalletti isn’t concerned one way or the other.

“My players can act how they want, all that essential is they don’t disturb the work of the team. In this case, if someone looks up and sees that glow maybe they can set him up better…”