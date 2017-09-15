Lawyer: ‘We’ll ask for Agnelli acquittal’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Agnelli’s lawyer confirms they’ll move for complete acquittal of the Juventus President in his FIGC trial.

The Bianconeri chief is accused of facilitating the sale of tickets to Ultras, some of whom allegedly had links to organised crime, on credit, with those tickets then being sold on for a profit.

The prosecutor has requested a two-and-a-half year ban for Agnelli, as well as a fine of €50,000 and for Juve to play two games behind closed doors.

“The FIGC’s prosector does his job, so he’s made the request,” Franco Coppi told reporters after today’s hearing.

“We’re not accustomed to making predictions, a month or a life sentence - it’ll be what it’ll be. The important thing is to counter the prosecutor’s arguments.

“Will we move for complete acquittal? Of course.

“Our defence? We can’t discuss that, the Collegio is closed in the consultation room and they have 10 days to decide. At this point we can’t do anything but wait for the sentence.”