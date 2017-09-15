‘Totti as a Coach? Who knows…’

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti’s wife, Ilary, won’t rule out the Roma legend becoming a Coach - “life is full of surprises”.

Er Pupone retired at the end of last season, and has taken up a role as a director with the Giallorossi.

However, the World Cup winner is also studying for his UEFA B Licence, indicating he may see his future on the training ground.

“As far as being a Coach in the future, he’s always said he didn’t want to,” Ilary Blasi said during an appearance on Verissimo.

“Life is full of surprises though, so who knows.

“I have to get used to the idea of him being a director, it’s new to everyone, but I’m not sorry, it seems to me that everything is fine.

“Among other things he looks good in his jacket and tie.”

Totti bade an emotional farewell to the Roma fans against Genoa in the final game of last season, with his wife and children joining him for a lap of honour at the end.

“Francesco insisted that I go around the stadium with him, even though I’d have liked him to do it alone, because it was his moment.

“It was nice, because for the first time he was emotionally naked. It’s true that I didn’t cry, but I wanted to support him, to be his fixed point.

“It was definitely a phase of his life which had to end, but it was painful because Francesco has done this and only this almost since he was born. It was his life.

“But you need to put a full stop on things. You always know that point will come, but until you get there and experience it you don’t know how you’ll react.”