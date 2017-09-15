Morata: ‘Ball on fire in England’

By Football Italia staff

Alvaro Morata discusses the difference between the Premier League and Serie A - “the ball is on fire here!”

The striker joined Chelsea in the summer from Real Madrid, and also had a two-season spell in Italy with Juventus.

“At the moment, I’ve only scored and assisted with my head for Chelsea, so I hope to use my feet as well soon!” Morata joked, speaking to the club’s official website.

“It’s true that English football is different to Italy and Spain. You don’t have much time to calm down, or relax, because all the time the ball is on fire!

“You need to be in good condition to play here and approach every match with a good mentality.

“In terms of the marking, it is probably the same here as in Italy with the teams that are maybe not at the top of the league – those teams are compact and it’s hard for us sometimes to break them down.

“But when the other team wants to play with the ball, you can find space. That’s when you find the spaces to attack the other team.”