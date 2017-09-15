Ones to watch in Week 4

By Football Italia staff

With three sides maintaining perfect records, the battle at the top of the Serie A table is already heating up.

Juventus, Napoli and Inter have all taken nine points from nine, and while there’s a long way to go, the battle for the top four and the Scudetto is intriguing already.

Here’s what to look out for in Week 4 of Serie A.

Can Milan bounce back?

Last weekend saw the first big test for the Rossoneri, and it’s fair to say they failed it.

Vincenzo Montella’s side were beaten 4-1 by Lazio in Rome, losing a head-to-head clash with a potential Champions League rival.

The Coach switched to a 3-5-2 formation for the midweek Europa League tie with Austria Vienna, and it paid dividends with a 5-1 win.

Will he stick to that style when Udinese visit San Siro on Sunday afternoon? What’s certain is that the Diavolo need to get back to winning ways.

Napoli could change formation

The Partenopei are renowned for their exciting style of play, but the past week has seen questions raised over Maurizio Sarri’s side.

Bologna were defeated 3-0 on Sunday night, but Napoli laboured against a diligent Rossoblu defence, particularly in the first half.

That was followed up by a 2-1 defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, with fears Sarri’s 4-3-3 is becoming ever so slightly predictable.

Clearly the Coach isn’t going to rip up his blueprint, but it has been suggested that the Benevento game could see an experiment with 4-2-3-1.

Will a change of formation add another string to Napoli’s bow? Or could it hamper their famous fluidity? Find out on Sunday afternoon.

Inter could lay down a marker

Inter aren’t in any European competition this year, meaning Luciano Spalletti has a week to drill his players between Serie A games.

With a perfect record so far, the Nerazzurri open the weekend when they travel to Crotone on Saturday afternoon.

A win would take them three points clear at the top of the table, albeit temporarily, and could set the tone in a season in which the other big clubs are juggling European commitments.

Have Fiorentina turned a corner?

Fiorentina have almost entirely revolutionised their squad since last season, and the first two weekends brought two defeats, with no goals scored.

However, Week 3 saw the Viola thrash Verona 5-0, and they welcome Bologna to the Franchi this weekend.

Has Stefano Pioli managed to get the new faces to gel, or are Verona just terrible? A clash with the Rossoblu, who frustrated Napoli last weekend, may provide some answers.

Early Europa League clash in Turin

Both Torino and Sampdoria have ambitions of making the Europa League this season, and they sit on seven and six points respectively.

The pair meet at the Stadio Grande Torino on Sunday afternoon, in a match which should be a good barometer for two sides with European hopes.

