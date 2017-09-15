NEWS
Friday September 15 2017
Schick in Roma squad
By Football Italia staff

Patrik Schick has been included in the Roma squad for tomorrow’s clash with Verona.

The Czech striker was suffering with a thigh injury, and wouldn’t have been fit to face former club Sampdoria had the match gone ahead.

He didn’t feature in the midweek draw with Atletico Madrid, but has been included in the squad to face Verona.

Coach Eusebio Di Francesco has already confirmed that Alessandro Florenzi would start, so he’s also in the squad to take on the Butei.

Roma squad for Verona: Becker, Lobont, Skorupski, Castan, Fazio, Kolarov, Manolas, Moreno, Juan Jesus, Bruno Peres, De Rossi, Florenzi, Gonalons, Nainggolan, Pellegrini, Gerson, Strootman, Defrel, Dzeko, El Shaarawy, Perotti, Schick, Under

