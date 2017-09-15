Florenzi: ‘Return will be emotional’

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Florenzi admits “it will be emotional” when he makes his Roma return tomorrow after two knee injuries.

Coach Eusebio Di Francesco confirmed in his Press conference today that the Italian international will start against Verona, having managed just nine Serie A appearances last season as a result of two cruciate ligament injuries.

“It’s a rebirth, starting almost entirely from zero,” Florenzi told Sky.

“It will be emotional to play my first official match for Roma, having played against Chapecoense and having done so many training sessions. “It’s a match where we have to take three points to move the table, we absolutely have to do it.

“We need to improve in everything, and we’re starting to get a good idea of what the boss wants us to do.

“He has a desire to improve, an attacking game and from the first day he’s tried to put what he did with Sassuolo out there on the pitch.

“He’s told us that it takes time, and we hope we’ll get there soon because you don’t get much time at Roma.

“Are Juventus, Napoli and Roma the Scudetto favourites? There’s also Inter and Milan. They’ve strengthened, Inter are only playing the league and they have a great Coach [Luciano Spalletti] who did well here and will do well at Inter.”

Florenzi was asked what his time on the sidelines taught him.

“The value of sacrifice and of work, and I increased and redoubled the affection for those close to me.

“After the second injury, in the first month, I suffered more and I needed my with and my daughter.”

The midfielder is an Italy international, and the World Cup is on the horizon at the end of the season.

“It’s an objective,” Florenzi confirmed.

“I need to earn it with Roma. I need to show my worth, and do it in every position that the Coach wants.”