Fazio: ‘Roma signings all excellent’

By Football Italia staff

Federico Fazio assures all Roma’s summer signings “are very good”, and describes Verona as “a really important match”.

The Giallorossi finished second last season, but it’s been a summer of change in the capital with Mohamed Salah and Antonio Rudiger leaving, while the likes of Patrik Schick and Gregoire Defrel arrived.

“We’ve just started the season, we’ve only played three games,” Fazio pointed out to Roma TV.

“We must always look forward. Right now our thoughts are on Verona, a really important match to get three points and start doing the right things.

“I’m getting on very well with [Coach Eusebio] Di Francesco, although he asks the team to play very close together not much has changed from last season, for myself or the team.

“The new arrivals are all very good, and from the first moment they’ve been ready to give their contribution. They’re all good lads off the pitch too, good people.

“Everyone wants to help make a strong team.”