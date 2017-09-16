Serie A: Minute's silence ordered

By Football Italia staff

There will be a minute’s silence before every Serie A and B match this weekend for the victims of flash floods in Livorno.

In all seven have been confirmed dead in the tragedy that struck the Tuscan town last weekend.

Heavy rainfall continues all over Italy, with Orange Alerts put in place for much of Rome today.

It is believed tonight’s Serie A game between Roma and Hellas Verona will go ahead as planned.

The Giallorossi already saw last week’s trip to Sampdoria cancelled by freak storms in Genoa, while Lazio’s tie with Milan was postponed by an hour.