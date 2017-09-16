Pioli: 'Fiorentina on right track'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli believes Fiorentina “are on the right track” and just have to keep it going in the Derby dell’Appennino with Bologna.

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Viola stuttered to defeats in their opening two games, but found their feet with a 5-0 demolition of Hellas Verona.

“What I have seen so far is all positive. We are on the right track,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Having said that, one is always eager to improve, so I am observing the situation carefully. The win over Verona gave us some good signals, but this is another game against a team that did well last week.

“Bologna have players like Federico Di Francesco and Simone Verdi who combine quality with real pace, so we need to keep an eye on them.

“We have to stay focused and keep working on our ideas.”

This is a reunion for Pioli, who was on the Bologna bench from October 2011 to January 2014.

“It was an important training ground for me, but all that counts now is the present. We want to give a sense of consistency to our performances and that means the right approach for 90 minutes, so we’re ready to pounce on any opposition error.

“I saw great maturity in my squad, because they weren’t depressed after the defeats, nor sated following the victory. Obviously it gives us some more enthusiasm and we are happy to ride that wave, but with the right humility. Our journey has just begun.

“I think it’s a mistake to resist dreaming. I dreamed a lot as a kid, and believe with hard work and determination you can achieve dreams that had seemed impossible. Ambition is helpful.

“On Sunday, one of the players told me that he enjoyed playing football in that game. I showed the side some statistics confirming we were the team who had run more than anyone else in that round. This means that working, running and sacrificing ourselves can also mean having fun.”

Valentin Eysseric is back in the squad following an injury scare, while Riccardo Saponara will play with the Primavera side this weekend on his road to recovery.

Fiorentina squad for Bologna: Cerofolini, Dragowski, Sportiello; Astori, Biraghi, Bruno Gaspar, Laurini, Milenkovic, Maxi Olivera, Pezzella, Victor Hugo; Badelj, Benassi, Cristoforo, Gil Dias, Sanchez, Veretout; Chiesa, Eysseric, Babacar, Lo Faso, Simeone, Thereau