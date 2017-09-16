Pecchia calls on Verona veterans

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Pecchia has called on his Hellas Verona veterans to “give something more” ahead of tonight’s clash with Roma.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“We will face Roma with a very different character and determination to what we saw against Fiorentina,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

Hellas are fresh off a humiliating 5-0 home defeat at the hands of the Viola and scraped just one point in three rounds.

“Roma are full of champions and haven’t changed that much compared to last season. I expect a great deal from my own players, though, especially the more experienced ones. They must give something more to allow the younger elements to settle.

“The fight for safety is going to be a mini-tournament between the newly-promoted clubs and hopefully a few others too.”

Pecchia has already come under fire and there are reports he could be axed.

“There is a direct line between the club and coaching staff that allows us to face difficult moments like this. Right now, people think everything is wrong here, including the Coach, but this is precisely the time when we need to be most united.”

Alessio Cerci is out of action, but the good news for Pecchia is the return to fitness of midfielder Mattia Zaccagni and centre-back Alex Ferrari.

Still on the treatment table are Matteo Bianchetti, Gian Filippo Felicioli, Franco Zuculini, Mohamed Fares and Cerci.

Teenage striker Moise Kean, on loan from Juventus, could get his first start for the club.

Verona squad for Roma: Coppola, Nicolas, Silvestri; Caceres, Caracciolo, Ferrari, Heurtaux, Souprayen; Bessa, Buchel, Fossati, Laner, Romulo, Valoti, Zaccagni, B Zuculini; Bearzotti, Kean, Lee, Pazzini, Verde