Buffon: Juve, FIFA or MLS?

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon has offers from Juventus, the FIGC, FIFA and even to continue playing in MLS with New York City FC, claim Tuttosport.

The goalkeeper turns 40 in January and has hinted this will be the final season of his playing career.

He has already said he won’t become a Coach, so the proposals are flocking in for his next career step.

Naturally, Buffon has a place assured in the Juventus Board of Directors, although it’s not clear what his role would be.

According to Tuttosport, there are also offers on the table to work with the Italy squad via the Federation, while FIFA President Gianni Infantino wants SuperGigi to help shape the future of the sport.

There is another alternative, which would be to continue playing for at least one more year in Major League Soccer.

New York City FC are the most interested club, needing another Italy legend after Andrea Pirlo retires at the end of the current campaign.