NEWS
Saturday September 16 2017
Bentancur gets Uruguay call
By Football Italia staff

Juventus youngster Rodrigo Bentancur is among several Serie A players called up for Uruguay’s World Cup qualifiers.

They will face Venezuela on October 5 and Bolivia on October 10.

It is another boost for 20-year-old midfielder Bentancur, who was given a surprise first start in a Juventus jersey against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Other Serie A-based players in the Uruguay squad are Martin Caceres (Verona), Matias Vecino (Inter) and Diego Laxalt (Genoa).

Uruguay squad: Muslera, Martin Silva, Campana, Godin, Coates, Gimenez, Maxi Pereira, Gaston Silva, Caceres, Ricca, Lemos, Nandez, Arevalo Rios, Vecino, Valverde, Bentancur, Carlos Sanchez, Lodeiro, Urretaviscaya, De Arrascaeta, Laxalt, Pereiro, Stuani, Cavani, Luis Suarez, Maxi Gomez

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies