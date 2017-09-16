Bentancur gets Uruguay call

By Football Italia staff

Juventus youngster Rodrigo Bentancur is among several Serie A players called up for Uruguay’s World Cup qualifiers.

They will face Venezuela on October 5 and Bolivia on October 10.

It is another boost for 20-year-old midfielder Bentancur, who was given a surprise first start in a Juventus jersey against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Other Serie A-based players in the Uruguay squad are Martin Caceres (Verona), Matias Vecino (Inter) and Diego Laxalt (Genoa).

Uruguay squad: Muslera, Martin Silva, Campana, Godin, Coates, Gimenez, Maxi Pereira, Gaston Silva, Caceres, Ricca, Lemos, Nandez, Arevalo Rios, Vecino, Valverde, Bentancur, Carlos Sanchez, Lodeiro, Urretaviscaya, De Arrascaeta, Laxalt, Pereiro, Stuani, Cavani, Luis Suarez, Maxi Gomez