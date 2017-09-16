Lazio won over by Rashica

By Football Italia staff

Lazio were so impressed by Vitesse winger Milot Rashica in their Europa League clash that a January swoop is prepared.

The 21-year-old Kosovo international, who also has two caps for Albania, was devastating on the right wing.

He dominated the flank and caused endless problems for the Lazio defenders in the match that eventually ended 3-2 for the Biancocelesti on Thursday.

According to Il Messaggero newspaper, Rashica has won over the Lazio hierarchy and a bid is being prepared for the January transfer window.

They face competition from Napoli and a €10m price-tag, but Lazio hope Albanian director of sport Igli Tare can help personally broker a deal.

After all, Tare and the Serie A side had already been in negotiations for Rashica when he was at Kosova Vushtrri in 2015, but he opted for Vitesse.

Last season, Rashica provided four goals and 14 assists in 39 competitive games for Vitesse.