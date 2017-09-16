Milan: Aleix Vidal in for Conti?

By Football Italia staff

Milan are looking towards Barcelona outcast Aleix Vidal for January after Andrea Conti was ruled out for six months.

The former Atalanta defender was one of their most important signings over the summer, but tore his anterior cruciate ligament in training yesterday.

Conti is expected to undergo surgery over the next 24 hours and will be out for four to six months.

With this in mind, the Rossoneri need a replacement and Mundo Deportivo suggest an approach for right-back Aleix Vidal.

He is not part of Barcelona’s plans and would therefore be available on loan.

The Blaugrana invested heavily in Nelson Semedo for the right-back role and Vidal had already been linked with Milan a few months ago.