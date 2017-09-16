Cassano: 'Zero Italian offers'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Cassano admits he has received “zero offers from Italy, but at least some from France and Belgium. Maybe I’m too cumbersome…”

The 35-year-old has been on the verge of retirement for over a year now, as he was frozen out by Sampdoria, terminated his contract by mutual consent in January, signed for Verona only to tear up the contract two weeks later.

FantAntonio told Il Secolo XIX that he is continuing to keep up his fitness training by running in the areas around his home in Genoa, hoping for a call.

“For now I haven’t received any proposals. Zero offers from Italy, but at least from France and Belgium they came looking for me, but I want to stay here.

“Who knows, perhaps I have become too cumbersome… I am following the training schedule given to me by (ex-Sampdoria fitness coach Agostino Tibaudi).

“If nothing happens over the next few weeks, I have nonetheless planned a mini-fitness regime for the next few months.

“That way I am ready if in January a club might need someone like me.”