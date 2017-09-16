De Sciglio micro-fracture fear

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio has excluded serious injuries, but will have tests on Monday to identify micro-fractures.

The full-back limped off during the 3-0 Champions League defeat to Barcelona on Tuesday evening.

He avoided a serious sprain or fracture to the right ankle, but it’s reported there will be further tests on Monday.

These are to rule out any micro-fractures, but if they are discovered, then De Sciglio could be out of action for a month.

Juve bought the 24-year-old from Milan for €12m over the summer.