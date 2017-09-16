Donadoni: 'No Bologna fear'

By Football Italia staff

Coach Roberto Donadoni expects “a real test for both Bologna and Fiorentina, but we mustn’t be afraid.”

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“There is a lot of work to be done,” said the Rossoblu Coach in his Press conference.

“We need consistency, not to get depressed when things go badly or euphoric when it’s going well. Never play based on the prestige of the opposition.

“We know that all games are difficult, but we have to face them with confidence. This is going to be a real test for both Bologna and Fiorentina, but we mustn’t be afraid.”

Bologna held out against Napoli for an hour, but eventually capitulated 3-0.

“We have to build on that performance and give consistency to what we’ve seen so far.”

Bologna are without Sebatien De Maio and Domenico Maietta, while Ladislav Krejci fractured his jaw in training on Friday.

Bologna squad for Fiorentina: Da Costa, Mirante, Ravaglia; Brignani, Gonzalez, Helander, Krafth, Masina, Mbaye; Crisetig, Donsah, Nagy, Poli, Pulgar, Taider; Destro, Di Francesco, Krejci, Okwonkwo, Palacio, Petkovic, Verdi