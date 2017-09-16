Spalletti: 'Inter not tired, but...'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti warns having no European commitments “can be an advantage or an extra difficulty” for Inter as they visit Crotone.

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“This is one of the 35 games where you need to get a result and that is the most important thing,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

It will be played at the Stadio Scida, but Spalletti is not concerned by the passionate home support.

“You don’t need a stadium to make you feel like a champion. A real champion is the one who always makes his mark in every situation.”

Inter are joint top of the Serie A table with Juventus and Napoli, who both had Champions League defeats this week.

“Not being in Europe can be an advantage or an extra difficulty, because the players who are left out want to prove what they can do.

“Midweek games are needed in my role, even if in the long-run they tend to tire players out.”