Del Neri wants 'perfect' Udinese

By Football Italia staff

Udinese Coach Gigi Del Neri warned they need to be “perfect to get points against Milan” at San Siro tomorrow.

“Milan invested a great deal and have important players. They can change their shape with so many different options, all of them of a high level,” said Del Neri in his Press conference.

“It’s a difficult match, but I am counting on our own tactical approach and enthusiasm. We’ll need those two elements to be perfect if we want to get points against Milan.

“We have to work as a team, without losing energy by chasing them around the pitch. A new season begins and we are still getting the Udinese machine well-oiled.”

Silvan Widmer and Stipe Perica are injured, Giuseppe Pezzella suspended, but the Coach revealed perhaps a little too much information about why centre-back Bram Nuytinck isn’t in the best condition.

“Nuytinck was out until Tuesday, stuck at home, on the toilet. If he doesn’t play, then Gabriele Angella will.

“Milan are missing Andrea Conti, but Ignazio Abate gives the same push down the flank. Lucas Biglia is a great player, an Argentina international, while Nikola Kalinic is one of the best forwards in circulation.

“We need to put in a stronger performance, because so far this season, we’ve dropped points that were well within our grasp. Milan struggled against Cagliari, though.

“As for our objectives, safety comes first, then we’ll see if we can push our way in to the top eight or 10 spots.”

Udinese squad for Milan: Bizzarri, Scuffet, Borsellini; Samir, Angella, Danilo, Nuytinck, Stryger, Alì Adnan, Bochniewicz; Fofana, De Paul, Ingelsson, Jankto, Hallfredsson, Barak, Behrami, Balic; Matos, Bajic, Lasagna, Lopez, Ewandro