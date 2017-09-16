Chiellini and Mandzukic return

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini and Mario Mandzukic are back in the Juventus squad to face Sassuolo on Sunday.

It kicks off tomorrow at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Bianconeri are able to welcome back defender Chiellini and forward Mandzukic after they missed the 3-0 Champions League defeat to Barcelona.

However, Claudio Marchisio, Sami Khedira, Benedikt Howedes, Mattia De Sciglio and Marko Pjaca are still on the treatment table.

“Howedes will be back with the rest of the squad from Monday, while De Sciglio requires further tests next week,” confirmed Max Allegri in his Press conference.

While De Sciglio has avoided serious injury to his ankle, there are concerns he might’ve sustained micro-fractures.

Juventus squad for Sassuolo: Buffon, Chiellini, Benatia, Pjanic, Cuadrado, Higuain, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Matuidi, Pinsoglio, Mandzukic, Asamoah, Szczesny, Rugani, Lichtsteiner, Sturaro, Bentancur, Bernardeschi