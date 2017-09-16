Liveblog: Serie A Super Saturday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s three Serie A games, Crotone-Inter, Fiorentina-Bologna and Roma-Hellas Verona.

We begin at the unusual time of 14.00 UK (13.00 GMT) at the Stadio Scida, where Inter were sensationally beaten by Crotone last season.

Mauro Icardi and co are out for revenge and a fourth consecutive Serie A victory, which would keep them top of the table.

At 17.00 UK (16.00 GMT), we move over to the Stadio Artemio Franchi, where Fiorentina try to build on their 5-0 victory over Verona by hosting Bologna.

The evening kick-off at 19.45 UK (18.45 GMT) sees Roma look for their first victory since the opening weekend and another nail in the Hellas coffin.

It’ll be an emotional event with the return from the start of Alessandro Florenzi after almost a year out with knee ligament damage.

