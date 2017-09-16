Ausilio: 'Icardi at Inter for years'

By Football Italia staff

Inter director Piero Ausilio assures Mauro Icardi “will stay for many years, even without a release clause” in his contract.

Back in April, the Calabrese club earned a shock 2-1 victory over Inter at the Stadio Scida.

“Fortunately this is a new season and the experiences of the past can help us build for the future,” Ausilio told Mediaset Premium.

“We are working, we’ve done nothing exceptional yet, but we all believe in our capabilities. We have the enthusiasm and desire to grow. We’ve decided to take it one game at a time, without looking at last year’s table or the current standings. What counts is where Inter are in May, after 38 rounds.

“Matches like this are ones that make the difference and where a side like Inter cannot get it wrong. If you don’t have heart and determination, then your quality is worthless.”

Ausilio was asked about reports Icardi will be given a much larger new release clause in his contract.

“The clause seemed monstrous last year, but when there is the desire to stay together, a clause is fairly futile. Icardi is thoroughly happy to be here at Inter and will remain for many years, even without a clause.”

In today’s market and with his Argentina caps building, how much is Icardi worth?

“A great deal, but he has a long contract and Inter are holding on tight. We don’t need to give him a valuation.”