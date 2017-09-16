Gasp: 'Idyllic Atalanta'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini said the “atmosphere around Atalanta is idyllic” after their 3-0 victory over Everton, but must focus on Chievo.

“We had a remarkable evening in the Europa League, but now we’ve got to focus solely on Chievo,” warned the Coach in his Press conference.

“It’s important to settle straight back into the Serie A mentality, because Chievo are a very tough opponent. This is a real test of our capabilities, as we have just two days to metabolise and move on from what happened against Everton.

“I will rotate the squad, because there are so many players who deserve time on the field. The most important thing about Atalanta is that the atmosphere around this team is idyllic. We are one group and that gives us a real push.”

Papu Gomez also earned another Argentina call-up after his sensational curler in the 3-0 victory over Everton.

“I’m very happy for him,” smiled Gasp.