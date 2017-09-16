Inzaghi: 'Pressure on Lazio'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi admits “there is pressure on” Lazio after their impressive start to the campaign in Serie A and Europe as they visit Genoa.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT)

“We have started very well, our first official game was on August 13 (the 3-2 Italian Super Cup win over Juventus) and we got off on the right foot,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“It’ll be tough to get our physical and psychological energy replenished after playing in the Europa League on Thursday, but I got a good response from the side against Vitesse.

“It won’t be an easy game against Genoa, whose Coach Ivan Juric knows how to transmit ideas and grit. We already realised how tough they were last season and Marassi is tricky at the best of times. We need pace and determination, to be hungry for points.”

Lazio are unbeaten this season despite not being able to count on Felipe Anderson or Luis Nani, but could they use those players along with Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic?

“It’s a question that I gladly would’ve posed tomorrow, as I’d prefer to have all the players at my disposal. I think we never stop learning, and that goes for Coaches as much as players. One can always improve and it’s going to be a complex campaign.

“We already proved last season that we can rely on the players coming up through the youth academy. Alessandro Murgia scored crucial goals in the Super Cup and against Vitesse. He probably deserved to play more and he’s someone we can rely on.

“There is pressure in Rome, people expect a lot from us and we are all constantly being tested. Unfortunately, we’re in a bit of an emergency situation and the squad is thin at the moment.

“I wanted to rest Stefan de Vrij on Thursday, as he had flu, but in the end I had to start him. He trained well today and can help us out.”